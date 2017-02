With 42 participants from ages 3 to 8, the Rink Rats program has grown again this year. Held Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings on the outdoor rink in Annandale, the program provides instruction and introduces kids to skating and hockey. Here, 3-year-old Breckham Lasanen of Annandale preferred warmth over visibility while preparing to shoot on net. In the second photo, Alex Bronder holds 3-year-old Talan during the morning.



