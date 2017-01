A late afternoon sun, bolstered by a robust pair of sundogs, shone through the ice-covered branches of apple trees at an orchard on Morrison Ave. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Temperatures dropped throughout the day to single digits on the way to winter's second deep freeze that featured overnight lows well below zero and highs at or just above zero. According to NASA, 'sundogs are formed by plate-shaped ice crystals drifting down from the sky like leaves fluttering from trees.'



Tuesday, January 10, 2017