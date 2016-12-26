Woodbury developer Tim Thone accomplished his mission of purchasing and demolishing the former Annandale home of Danny Heinrich before Christmas. A crew from DSM Excavating of Hastings tore the house down on Friday, Dec. 23. Patty Wetterling stood on Annandale's Myrtle Avenue, watching as the home of the man who took her son from her nearly 30 years ago was torn to the ground.



"All of this rubble, it's a metaphor," she said. "This man has left the rest of us picking up the pieces of our lives."



Witnessing the demolition of Danny Heinrich's house, which he had lived in from 2008 until his arrest in October of 2015 on child pornography charges, was helpful for healing, Wetterling said, and also a positive thing for Annandale.



"It's like clearing the air of poisons, of the toxins from this place," she said. "There was so much harm done in that house. Every time he looked at that pornography he was re-victimizing those children."



