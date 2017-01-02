Annandale area residents celebrated the transition to 2017 with the third annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop at Clock Tower Park on Saturday, Dec. 31. A few hundred people turned out for the 9 p.m. drop, which was moved to an earlier hour this year due to multiple requests for an earlier time so that families with children could participate. Those who came out enjoyed relatively mild evening temperatures and a festive atmosphere complete with special lighting of the tower and noisemakers. Above, a few revelers enjoyed a chance to pose with the ball along with Baby New Year and Father Time, characters played by Lee Morgan and Mayor Dwight 'Dewey' Gunnarson, respectively.



Tuesday, January 3, 2017