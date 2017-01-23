Home | Sitemap | Subscribe | Manage Your Account | Contact Us
Annandale Advocate | Annandale, MN




Annandale, Minnesota, weather forecast
Landing page

Subscription Login
LOGIN | SUBSCRIBE

NEWS
SPORTS
OPINION
OBITUARIES
COMMUNITY
SCHOOL
LEGAL NOTICES
CLASSIFIEDS
• Display Ads
• Place An Ad
GUESTBOOK
ANNANDALE AREA
• City of Annandale
• Annandale School District
• Annandale Chamber
• Clearwater River Watershed District
• Great River Regional Library
• Churches
TWIN CITIES
• WCCO 4 News
• Minneapolis Star Tribune
NATIONAL/WORLD
• USA Today
• New York Times
• MSNBC
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Country Chevrolet

Costly fire destroys shed
Annandale captain Dave Hartley walks past a section where fire had burned through the sheet metal wall while helping to coordinate fire fighting efforts.
Annandale captain Dave Hartley walks past a section where fire had burned through the sheet metal wall while helping to coordinate fire fighting efforts.
A heavy column of black smoke clearly visible from downtown Annandale on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18, originated from a burning equipment shed located about halfway between Clearwater and Sugar lakes.

Flames spread quickly at the location, 8846 105th St. NW, before the fire was reported at about 2:25 p.m. By that time, it was already too late to save the 40-by-60-foot quonset building or its contents, which included all of property owner Bruce Schultz's equipment for his Cutting Edge Lawn Mowing business.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

NEWS
• Filters boost Cedar
• Few words, but good stories
• Sheriff provides for safe exchanges
• Rec park schedule, superintendent search and more on this week's agenda
• Isanti County joining crime lab co-op

COMMUNITY
• Nature Smart: Moose moment
• Life on the Lake
• People in the News
• From the Archives
• Community Calendar

OPINION
• Media must hold Trump accountable
• Capitol Ideas: Moving forward
• Long-term health care solutions underway
• Around the Bend: The tale of Flat Stanley
• Capitol Ideas: Key work getting done

SPORTS
• Lightning win two, plus tourney
• Cards top WCC foes, lose to Esko
• Cards beat Esko, lose WCC games
• Moose tally three conference wins
• Cards battle strong competition

AUTOMOTIVE
(0 unique ads)

...more

DAYCARE
(0 unique ads)

...more

EVENTS
(0 unique ads)

...more

Submit an Automotive adSubmit a Daycare adSubmit an Events ad
FARM AND RANCH
(0 unique ads)

...more

FOR RENT
(0 unique ads)

...more

FREE
(0 unique ads)

...more

Submit a Farm and Ranch adSubmit a For Rent adSubmit a Free ad
GARAGE SALES
(0 unique ads)

...more

HELP WANTED
(4 unique ads)

Help Wanted (4 ads)

...more

LOST AND FOUND
(0 unique ads)

...more

Submit a Garage Sales adSubmit a Help Wanted adSubmit a Lost and Found ad
MERCHANDISE
(2 unique ads)

Merchandise (2 ads)

...more

MOBILE HOMES
(0 unique ads)

...more

MOVING AND STORAGE
(1 unique ads)

Moving and Storage (1 ads)

...more

Submit a Merchandise adSubmit a Mobile Homes adSubmit a Moving and Storage ad
MUSIC
(0 unique ads)

...more

PERSONALS
(0 unique ads)

...more

PETS
(0 unique ads)

...more

Submit a Music adSubmit a Personals adSubmit a Pets ad
REAL ESTATE
(0 unique ads)

...more

SALES
(0 unique ads)

...more

SERVICES
(6 unique ads)

Services (6 ads)

...more

Submit a Real Estate adSubmit a Sales adSubmit a Services ad
SPORTING GOODS
(0 unique ads)

...more

WANTED
(0 unique ads)

...more

Submit a Sporting Goods adSubmit a Wanted ad
Advanced Search






AREA INFOABOUT USANNANDALE AREAEXTRASLIFE
Home | Sitemap | Subscribe | Manage Your Account | Contact Us
This is just a small sampling of the news in our paper.  For all the news, subscribe here.
Annandale Advocate P.O. Box D Annandale, MN 55302
Software © 1998-2017 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved