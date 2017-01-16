Performers in ‘The Amish Project’ include, from left, JayLee Herrmann, Alissa Bidwell, Kayla Hartman, Isabella Johannes, William Jacobson, Reece Wright, Jackpine Kappes, Macaela Wester, Tony Olson and Alex Wrobbel. Annandale actors confront a sobering dimension of modern times and examine the human response to tragedy in their one act play, "The Amish Project," this weekend.



Annandale High School is hosting a One Act Play Festival that features performances from four schools on Saturday morning, Jan. 21.



"The Amish Project" is a fictional exploration of an actual school shooting that occurred in Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania, in 2006. In that incident a gunman entered an Amish school and eventually shot 10 students, killing five, before killing himself.



Tuesday, January 17, 2017