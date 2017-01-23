Annandale captain Dave Hartley walks past a section where fire had burned through the sheet metal wall while helping to coordinate fire fighting efforts. A heavy column of black smoke clearly visible from downtown Annandale on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18, originated from a burning equipment shed located about halfway between Clearwater and Sugar lakes.



Flames spread quickly at the location, 8846 105th St. NW, before the fire was reported at about 2:25 p.m. By that time, it was already too late to save the 40-by-60-foot quonset building or its contents, which included all of property owner Bruce Schultz's equipment for his Cutting Edge Lawn Mowing business.



Tuesday, January 24, 2017