Home | Sitemap | Subscribe | Manage Your Account | Contact Us
Annandale Advocate | Annandale, MN




Annandale, Minnesota, weather forecast
Landing page

Subscription Login
LOGIN | SUBSCRIBE

NEWS
SPORTS
OPINION
OBITUARIES
COMMUNITY
SCHOOL
LEGAL NOTICES
CLASSIFIEDS
• Display Ads
• Place An Ad
GUESTBOOK
ANNANDALE AREA
• City of Annandale
• Annandale School District
• Annandale Chamber
• Clearwater River Watershed District
• Great River Regional Library
• Churches
TWIN CITIES
• WCCO 4 News
• Minneapolis Star Tribune
NATIONAL/WORLD
• USA Today
• New York Times
• MSNBC
Monday, January 9, 2017
REMAX Integrity

New year drops in
Annandale area residents celebrated the transition to 2017 with the third annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop at Clock Tower Park on Saturday, Dec. 31. A few hundred people turned out for the 9 p.m. drop, which was moved to an earlier hour this year due to multiple requests for an earlier time so that families with children could participate. Those who came out enjoyed relatively mild evening temperatures and a festive atmosphere complete with special lighting of the tower and noisemakers. Above, a few revelers enjoyed a chance to pose with the ball along with Baby New Year and Father Time, characters played by Lee Morgan and Mayor Dwight 'Dewey' Gunnarson, respectively.

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

NEWS
• The Top 10: 2016's biggest stories
• New name, same bank
• Back to work at the Capitol
• A 75-year love story
• Sawatzke era comes to an end

COMMUNITY
• Bridge Stands Tall
• Tastes Like Home: Healthy resolving
• From the Archives
• Community Calendar
• Community Briefs

OPINION
• Trump's tall task
• Around the Bend: Lessons from 2016
• Dems need not blame Russia
• Let's cash in on Trump
• Radon study results bleak

SPORTS
• Cards enter new year unbeaten
• Moose win two, lose one over holidays
• Tournament title elusive in OT
• D'Heilly named Most Valuable Player
• Cardinals stay perfect by topping unbeaten Kimball

AUTOMOTIVE
(0 unique ads)

...more

DAYCARE
(0 unique ads)

...more

EVENTS
(0 unique ads)

...more

Submit an Automotive adSubmit a Daycare adSubmit an Events ad
FARM AND RANCH
(0 unique ads)

...more

FOR RENT
(0 unique ads)

...more

FREE
(0 unique ads)

...more

Submit a Farm and Ranch adSubmit a For Rent adSubmit a Free ad
GARAGE SALES
(0 unique ads)

...more

HELP WANTED
(2 unique ads)

Help Wanted (2 ads)

...more

LOST AND FOUND
(0 unique ads)

...more

Submit a Garage Sales adSubmit a Help Wanted adSubmit a Lost and Found ad
MERCHANDISE
(0 unique ads)

...more

MOBILE HOMES
(0 unique ads)

...more

MOVING AND STORAGE
(1 unique ads)

Moving and Storage (1 ads)

...more

Submit a Merchandise adSubmit a Mobile Homes adSubmit a Moving and Storage ad
MUSIC
(0 unique ads)

...more

PERSONALS
(0 unique ads)

...more

PETS
(0 unique ads)

...more

Submit a Music adSubmit a Personals adSubmit a Pets ad
REAL ESTATE
(0 unique ads)

...more

SALES
(0 unique ads)

...more

SERVICES
(5 unique ads)

Services (5 ads)

...more

Submit a Real Estate adSubmit a Sales adSubmit a Services ad
SPORTING GOODS
(0 unique ads)

...more

WANTED
(0 unique ads)

...more

Submit a Sporting Goods adSubmit a Wanted ad
Advanced Search






ABOUT USANNANDALE AREAEXTRASLIFE
Home | Sitemap | Subscribe | Manage Your Account | Contact Us
This is just a small sampling of the news in our paper.  For all the news, subscribe here.
Annandale Advocate P.O. Box D Annandale, MN 55302
Software © 1998-2017 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved