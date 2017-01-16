Home | Sitemap | Subscribe | Manage Your Account | Contact Us
Saturday, January 21, 2017
One act wonders
Performers in ‘The Amish Project’ include, from left, JayLee Herrmann, Alissa Bidwell, Kayla Hartman, Isabella Johannes, William Jacobson, Reece Wright, Jackpine Kappes, Macaela Wester, Tony Olson and Alex Wrobbel.
Annandale actors confront a sobering dimension of modern times and examine the human response to tragedy in their one act play, "The Amish Project," this weekend.

Annandale High School is hosting a One Act Play Festival that features performances from four schools on Saturday morning, Jan. 21.

"The Amish Project" is a fictional exploration of an actual school shooting that occurred in Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania, in 2006. In that incident a gunman entered an Amish school and eventually shot 10 students, killing five, before killing himself.

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

NEWS
• Slight rise in construction
• Giving the gift of life
• New chamber leader
• Studies underway
• Special softball night approved

COMMUNITY
• Powering the Food Shelf
• Glass Landmarks
• Tastes Like Home: 'Souper' snow days
• People in the News
• Community Calendar

OPINION
• Capitol Ideas: Key work getting done
• Clayton's Corner: Great then, great now
• Capitol Ideas: Health care, tax relief
• President-elect Trump: A bipartisan criticizer
• Letters for Wednesday, Jan. 18

SPORTS
• Loss to Watertown-Mayer is season's first for Cards
• Two wins, two losses against top-of-the-line opponents
• No. 1 Royals too tough for Cards
• Sunday Night Hockey League begins on Jan. 22
• Girls take sixth place at Giants Ridge

